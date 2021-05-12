May 9 Early on the morning of May 9, 1913, military authorities raided the offices of The Socialist and Labor Star, a socialist newspaper in Huntington.
May 10 On May 10, 1863, Confederate General Thomas Jonathan "Stonewall" Jackson, who was born in Clarksburg and raised at Jackson's Mill in Lewis County, died of wounds received in the Battle of Chancellorsville.
May 11 On May 11, 1919, a child labor law restricting the employment of children took effect.
May 12 On May 12, 1914, the West Virginia Supreme Court ruled in Jameson v. Board of Education, District of Union, that marriage was not grounds for removal of a woman teacher from her position.
May 13 On May 13, 1861, the First Wheeling Convention, which set the stage for the creation of West Virginia, began .
May 14 On May 14, 1982, Ohio Circuit Judge Arthur Recht, special judge assigned in 1981 to a court case brought by a Lincoln County parent, issued a 244-page opinion that declared West Virginia''s system of financing public schools unconstitutional.
May 15 On May 15, 1880, the first central telephone office was established in Wheeling.
May 16 On May 16, 1778, Native Americans attacked Fort Randolph at Point Pleasant.