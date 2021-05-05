May 2On May 2, 1900, United States Senator Waitman T. Willey, who was instrumental in the creation of West Virginia, died in Morgantown.
May 3On May 3, 1960, the Diamond Department Store in Charleston opened its dining facilities to African Americans.
May 4On May 4, 1953, a 12-day strike at Perfection Garment Company plants in Martinsburg and Ranson, ended.
May 5On May 5, 1899, the West Virginia Industrial Home for Girls at Salem opened.
May 6On May 6, 1968, 25 coal miners at Hominy Falls in Nicholas County were trapped in a Gauley Coal and Coke Company Mine.
May 7On May 7, 1887, the West Virginia legislature passed an act appropriating funds for the construction of Spencer State Hospital.
May 8On May 8, 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a congressional resolution designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.