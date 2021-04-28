April 25 On April 25, 1923, Arnold Miller, who served as president of the United Mine Workers of America from 1972 to 1979, was born in Leewood.
April 26 On April 26, 1937, the first highway historical marker, "State Capitol," was installed and dedicated in Charleston.
On April 26, 1927, the West Virginia legislature passed an act incorporating the Raleigh County community of Beckley.
On April 26, 1907, Carrie Nation addressed a crowd in Grafton.
April 27 On April 27, 1871, West Virginia voters approved the Flick Amendment, which restored voting rights to former Confederate supporters.
On April 27, 1978, collapse of a tower under construction at Willow Island killed 51 men.
April 28 On April 28, 1924, 119 miners were killed in an explosion at the Benwood mine of the Wheeling Steel Corporation.
On April 28, 1758, Native Americans attacked Fort Seybert in present-day Pendleton County, killing or capturing more than forty settlers.
April 29 On April 29, 1863, Confederate troops under General William Jones captured the town of Fairmont.
April 30 On the evening of April 30, 1774, white settlers in present-day Hancock County murdered a group of Native Americans, including several relatives of Chief Logan, in what was known as the Yellow Creek Massacre.
May 1 On May 1, 1940, opera singer Eleanor Steber of Wheeling performed a homecoming concert in her hometown.