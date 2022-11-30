Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BLOX police icon4.jpg
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — Austin Bruce Jeffreys, 28, of Chesapeake, Ohio, pleaded guilty Nov. 14 to crimes arising from a drug-related June 2021 shootout in Huntington, according to a news release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 14, 2021, Jeffreys spoke by phone with an inmate at the Western Regional Jail. The calls were recorded. The inmate asked Jeffreys to go to a Huntington residence and retrieve a quantity of suboxone that belonged to the inmate but was in the possession of another person.

Recommended for you