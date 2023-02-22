Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Monitoring update

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola testified the environmental response to derailment of a train carrying hazardous chemicals was being well-handled before a state legislative committee Thursday.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — Officials said Thursday West Virginians are safe from impacts from a Feb. 3 derailment of a train carrying hazardous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, that has sparked deep environmental health concerns throughout the Ohio Valley.

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and West Virginia American Water leaders testifying before a panel of state lawmakers cited Ohio River sampling results to assure the panel that health threats had been controlled and were diminishing.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

