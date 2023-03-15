Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia School Board Association and Board of Education were warned at last Wednesday’s state school board meeting of looming financial challenges facing schools.

According to a report from the West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Federal Programs, 31% of $414 million in temporary federal COVID-19 relief money spent by county school districts through June 2022 was used to fund 1,723 full-time staff positions either in part or entirely.

