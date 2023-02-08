HAMLIN — Lincoln County Commission President Josh Stowers responded to the concerns regarding the swapping of office space between elected officials and damage to the courthouse roof.
Stowers said, “The $28,000 quote from Netronom cannot be taken on its face, because an expense of that size must have multiple bidders. In fact, we hope to have an additional quote by tomorrow evening’s Commission meeting that will be substantially lower. I also would like to let you know that I personally discussed the matter prior to the previous commission meeting with Assessor (Jamie) Linville during a walkthrough of his office and the other relevant spaces. That he and I found a workable solution to the public land and map books, as well as office space for his staff in the record room. He had indicated that the wiring would be the only issue and cost to bear, which we believe will be affordable and produce value for the increased security and decreased potential liability that the transition will bring.”
He continued, “As I stated in the Commission meeting, I do not understate the temporary inconvenience it will cause, but we stand ready to help in any way as we move toward a much more secure courthouse environment. There will be a quote from our IT provider available at the meeting tomorrow that we received via email. The cost is half of what was presented at the last meeting (at) $14,000.”
Stowers addressed the roof damage that plagues the courthouse.
“Our insurance claim has since been denied and we have made an appeal to that decision with our carrier. Also, since the previous Commission meeting there has been a contingency plan designed, in the event, our claim is denied once again. We have a verbal commitment from a local financial institution to finance the immediate roof replacement (that must still be approved by the full Commission) while we apply for a Courthouse Facilities Grant to potentially reimburse our costs and pay off the prospective note. We have a sense of urgency to help remedy the issue for the safety of the employees and materials impacted.”
Stowers expressed regret for the inconvenience it may cause, but expressed that a process must be followed in relation to insurance-related matters.
“The Commission is just as frustrated with the snail’s pace of our insurance carrier’s response to the roof claim as the employees and other elected officials are. The safety of county employees is paramount to the Commission as is our goal to make sure our county offices have the resources they need to work and provide quality service to the citizens of Lincoln County.”
Commissioner Kim Blair expressed the reason why she voted against the move.
“I want to shed light on why I chose to vote against offices being switched. The sheriff made the request to change office spaces with the assessors office. I am concerned with the safety of all Lincoln County citizens. At the last meeting I voted to increase the rate of pay for deputies. I am, however, puzzled how changing office spaces will keep Lincoln County safe. The argument was made that criminals have to pass by tax payers at this point. These criminals will still have to go upstairs to the magistrates office. I can’t understand how we even took the time to vote on the changing of offices when we do not have a plan, we do not have a final cost, we know nothing, just that we are ok with it. Cost that I have been given, along with others, have this change costing tax payers up to $30,000.”
The $30,000 is an estimate including wiring cost, custom refitting, and related moving expenses.
Stowers added, “This cost could be much more or less. Regardless, I do not like to make decisions without having a plan and a final cost for tax payers. What could $30,000 do for Lincoln County? That money could increase deputies pay or hire an extra deputy. That money could change the tiles that have mold on them in some of our offices. The money could be used to upgrade facilities owned by the commission. But, I don’t feel it is responsible to take tax payers money to move offices. The assessors office was remodeled and has custom fixtures and shelving specifically made for land maps and other resources. The sheriffs offices has been effective for many years with double and even triple the employees. I have reached out to senators about possibly writing grants or receiving money for a public safety building. My biggest concern that was brought up was that the sheriffs office needed to move because evidence wasn’t being stored properly. That is a major concern that needs to be investigated separately and immediately. If there are issues, I want to find solutions, but how is switching offices using tax payers money effectively and efficiently?”
Assessor Jamie Linville responded with this statement, “In no way did I agree to any solution to his idea. The deed books have to be in the assessor’s office. The mapper must be in the office. We work with him daily. I can not have employees running across the courthouse to ask John, our mapper, a question. It is not efficient and its not possible. The $14,000 that Commissioner Stowers quoted is just a quote including the security cameras. The $30,000 includes moving and construction costs. Move Time Movers LLC, gave a quote of $2,165. The front desk/divider has to be modified and moved. It is 4ft longer than the sheriff’s divider. I have 8 daytime workers and the sheriff’s office has 3, and the deputies should come in in the afternoon. One shift leaves at 4:30 and the other comes in then until midnight. The easiest solution would be move the Sheriff’s office with the Sheriff’s Chief’s office. That fixes all safety issues with no cost.”
He continued, “At the County Commission meeting, the Sheriff’s Department received new computers for their vehicles. They don’t need to be in the office now. The County has provided them with new computers and that frees up space. I wish the Commission would just sit down and just talk to me and let’s go over this because by the time the quotes are in, it’s going to be close to $30,000 if not over. It will kill the way this office works. It will slow down everything. I went back to 1990 and the previous sheriffs had up to 15 employees throughout that time. Some years it was less, but it was always between 12 to 15 employees. Sheriff Gary Linville has a eight employees. I want them to show me one proposal that any of those sheriffs wanted to move the office. I was elected and on my fourth day, I got a letter about moving offices. Back to the safety issue, if safety was an issue why wasn’t it in his first proposal. The proposal about safety came in with second meeting. I’ve been in office 45 days and for the last 30 of those days is work on this. I cannot even be an assessor for this. Why am I doing this? Why are we wanting to move? Where is the benefit?”
Sheriff Gary Linville responded, “Since I’ve been in office, there is the need to accommodate the Sheriff’s office with more space. If we have more space we will be able to do our jobs more effectively. I definitely want it noted, that any move I make is for the public. We’ve been after a new office for six years, for essentially more room, not necessarily a new office. I had mentioned over the past years the assessor’s office. I know the county is in a little bit of financial strain, but I don’t know to the full extent. To me it makes more sense to switch offices internally when you have to pay for both offices anyways. In the assessor’s office, we could have more space and work more adequately and safer. One of the biggest problems we have is a possible HIPAA ({span}Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) {/span}violation, when we do a mental hygiene interview. These interviews are done over the internet with Skype. The only place we have to interview them is in our Deputies location. Being that its done in that location, anybody that comes in and out of here, whether its someone from the Clerk’s office or from the assessor’s office, coming for change, anybody that passes through there is a potential HIPAA violation because of the personal information that’s being shared. Its also a potential safety issue because these people aren’t under arrest. Yes it is our policy to handcuff some of the mental hygiene patients if they are violent but they don’t always show violence. We are at a point now that we need a different setup for storing evidence. The way we are working now is to go across the road to the old detachment. That building got to the point where it was unworkable. We still have our evidence over there. Its not that the evidence isn’t secure, its just not proper. That said, this will give us an indoor, in office evidence room, which is phenomenal for the sheriff’s office. It’s not personal, its not political, its nothing like that. It has to do with what makes sense to better serve the citizens.”
District 30 Delegate David ‘Flimsy’ Adkins does not support the move.
“I will not allow the switching of offices. I will do whatever it takes to not allow it. It’s a waste of taxpayer’s money.”