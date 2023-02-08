Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — Lincoln County Commission President Josh Stowers responded to the concerns regarding the swapping of office space between elected officials and damage to the courthouse roof.

Stowers said, “The $28,000 quote from Netronom cannot be taken on its face, because an expense of that size must have multiple bidders. In fact, we hope to have an additional quote by tomorrow evening’s Commission meeting that will be substantially lower. I also would like to let you know that I personally discussed the matter prior to the previous commission meeting with Assessor (Jamie) Linville during a walkthrough of his office and the other relevant spaces. That he and I found a workable solution to the public land and map books, as well as office space for his staff in the record room. He had indicated that the wiring would be the only issue and cost to bear, which we believe will be affordable and produce value for the increased security and decreased potential liability that the transition will bring.”

