Ranger Fire Fest 1
The Ranger VFD Fire Fest on June 11 drew a crowd of hundreds and helped raise money for the Guyan River Volunteer Fire Department, while recognizing all the departments who responded to a wildfire March 30 in Ranger. Two other events sponsored by the same group are coming up in October.

 Submitted photo

RANGER — Two upcoming events will bring the spirit of fall to the community.

Ranger Fall Fest will take place from 1-7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Ranger Community Park. It will be followed by Ranger Haunted Trails from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 22, also at the park.

