RANGER — Two upcoming events will bring the spirit of fall to the community.
Ranger Fall Fest will take place from 1-7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Ranger Community Park. It will be followed by Ranger Haunted Trails from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 22, also at the park.
Fall Fest will include vendor sales, a car and motorcycle show, live music, and concessions, said Donna Martin, spokesperson for the Ranger Improvement Committee.
Musical performances will take place from 4-7 p.m. and include 4Given, Wayne Hager, and Floyd McCoy, all of whom are from Lincoln County.
The car and motorcycle show will feature awards for best-in-show, covering both categories, as well as a people’s choice award for each category.
Concessions will include hot dogs, nachos, baked goods, popcorn, water, and soda. Community members are donating the food for concessions.
There is no charge for admission, but there will be a 50/50 raffle, with half the proceeds going to park maintenance and the other half to the winner.
Ranger Haunted Trails will feature spooky trails for younger children as well as older children and adults, Martin said. The event will also feature hay rides and concessions.
Martin said these will be the second and third events hosted by the Ranger Improvement Committee.
The Ranger Improvement Committee began this past spring as an effort to host events that are good for the community, while raising funds for the care and maintenance of Ranger Community Park.
Earlier this summer, the group hosted Ranger Fire Fest to raise money for the Guyan River Volunteer Fire Department after it responded to a large brush fire in the spring that threatened homes and destroyed hundreds of acres in the community. The group was able to raise $2,500 for the department, Martin said.
