LINCOLN COUNTY — According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, 41 % of Lincoln County has been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Additionally, the dashboard identifies a total of 1,592 cases of the coronavirus were reported in Lincoln County residents between the dates of Feb. 1, 2020, and June 16, 2021. This total includes 248 “probable cases.”
As of June 16, 39 of those cases were listed as active with zero probable cases and a daily percent positivity of zero, while 1,529 patients have made a full recovery.
Lincoln County’s death total due to complications from COVID-19 sets at 24 and unchanged from one week ago.
On June 16, Lincoln County’s daily percent positivity rate stood at 7.30, and the infection rate was 11.90.
As of June 16, 8,274 vaccine doses have been administered in Lincoln County, which represents 40.5% of the population with a total of 1,841 doses going to ages 65-74, which represents the largest of any age group, closely followed by 55-64 with 1,810 doses administered.
In terms of vaccination by sex, 45% of Lincoln County males have been vaccinated and 54% of females have taken the vaccine.
Lincoln residents can access immediate updates coupled with free vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations in the county by checking the Lincoln County Health Department’s Facebook page.