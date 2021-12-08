Nowicki-Eldridge sworn in Phil Perry Author email Dec 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison swears in Stacy Lynn Nowicki-Eldridge as a judge in the Twenty-Fifth Judicial Circuit (Boone and Lincoln counties) at the Boone County Courthouse on Friday. Via Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison swears in Stacy Lynn Nowicki-Eldridge as a judge in the Twenty-Fifth Judicial Circuit (Boone and Lincoln counties) at the Boone County Courthouse on Dec. 3, 2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News New coach brings new energy to Lady Hornets program New coach, new era begins for Lady Tide hoops Lady Hawks hope to improve with youthful team Lady Panthers have sights set on going back-to-back in 2021-2022 Lincoln County girls look to continue success on the hardwood Pirates eye run to Rupp with roster loaded with talent New look Logan has same goal: reach the state tourney Mingo Central returns bevy of experience for 2021-22 season Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.