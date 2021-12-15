MADISON — It didn’t take long for Circuit Judge Stacy Lynn Nowicki-Eldridge to get to work.
Following her investiture on Dec. 3 in Madison, she was prepared to hit the ground running and serve the citizens of Boone and Lincoln counties.
She is the first female to fill the position.
After former Circuit Judge William Thompson took the oath of office to become the United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, it left a seat to be filled that had not been vacant for nearly 15 years.
Nowicki-Eldridge has a vast array of experience — primarily in government settings.
“I’ve been a law clerk, an assistant prosecutor, a public defender and I worked for the legislature,” she said from her office at the Boone County Courthouse on Friday afternoon. “I did some litigation in the attorney general’s office and moved over into corrections, and I’ve learned in my legal career that you never know where the truth is going to come from. It could be from someone behind bars, wearing a badge or from a family member or a witness.”
She added, “It has taught me to stop and consider all of the viewpoints that come at you, and realize that it could be a combination of all of those people who get you where you need to be to make the right decision.”
Having worked for all three branches of government, her experiences paved a path to where she is today.
“I’ve had an up-close-and-personal view of how those three branches work together and where they need to be separate to provide the citizens of this state the best opportunities possible,” she said. “It adds a level of perspective when it comes to writing and making laws, following and arguing about them combined with an interpretation that will be with me moving forward.”
She said she didn’t exactly aspire to wear the judicial robe, but it now seems a fitting next step in her career.
“I knew early on that I wanted to serve the public, and that is something I’ve shown throughout my career in public service throughout most of my adult life. I didn’t enter law school with an aspiration to be a judge, but the longer I practiced, the more I realized that I could do well as a judge from the perspective of trying to find the fair way to deal with things. This is the position that allows me to make the very best decisions that I can and do the right thing within the boundaries of the law.”
In her career, she has served as an assistant attorney general for the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office, general counsel for the West Virginia Division of Corrections, and deputy general counsel for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.
“I want desperately for our community to be a good place for children, families and citizens to feel safe,” she said. “Feeling like you’re a part of a bigger picture is what community is about.”
She spoke about the groundwork put down by the former Judge Thompson.
“His shoes are certainly big ones to fill,” she said. “He started the family treatment court and, from my perspective then as a prosecutor and public defender, drugs are the reason most families end up falling apart from an abuse-neglect perspective. There was definitely a hole in how we were to treat and help these folks. There was a lack of services way back when. Treatment court provided an opportunity to keep families together, deal with the drug issues that broke down the family dynamic — and Judge Thompson was at the forefront of that, and I appreciate that. I consider him a wonderful colleague and a friend.”
Nowicki-Eldridge said she intends to continue what Thompson started.
“Treatment doesn’t work for everyone, and they have to really want it to get there,” she said. “If you have a situation where treatment can work and they’ve been a menace in society but you can get them to a point to benefit society, why wouldn’t we do that?”
The COVID-19 pandemic led to an unprecedented time where the court system was shut down completely, creating a heavy case load when it reopened.
“I can only speak for myself when addressing how I will chip away at this, and that is to load my docket up,” she said. “If it means that I need to have 20 hearings per day instead of 10, we’ll have the 20 hearings per day.”
She added, “I’m a very hard worker with a history of maybe putting in too many work hours — but I am conscious of my staff — but the court needs to have hearings and issue rulings, and with those rulings and court orders it encourages settlement or paves a way to trial. You have to chip away at it to get to the point that we can dispose of the older cases. A friend of mine says that you can eat an entire elephant one bite at a time and I truly believe that.”
While producing drug court in Lincoln County as well as Boone, she said officials like Boone County Magistrate Danny Moore are making her transition easier.
“I’m very grateful to Mr. Moore for keeping it up and keeping it going, and I’m sure he is ready for me to take it over as he has a very active case load himself,” she said. “I’ve been impressed by the staff involved in that and want the folks involved to succeed, but they are grounded enough to know when actions have to be taken.”
The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native said honesty and integrity are the most important elements of maintaining public trust.
“I work hard and I understand the boundaries of the position, and I try to be fair in whatever I do,” she said. “I try to be kind and try not to pre-judge folks, and my reputation speaks that I’m fair. I am tough, but fair.”
She added, “I’m not from West Virginia but I always felt like West Virginia — particularly southern West Virginia — chose me. There is no other place I’d want to work or have a family.”
Nowicki-Eldridge graduated in 1999 from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and in 1996 from West Virginia University. She and her family live in Lincoln County.