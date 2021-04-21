April 18
On April 18, 1861, United States troops destroyed the United States Armory and Arsenal at Harpers Ferry shortly before the town was captured by Confederate troops.
April 19
On April 19, 1896, Arthur Ingram Boreman, the first governor of West Virginia, died.
April 20
On April 20, 1963, the West Virginia legislature held an unofficial session in Wheeling during a three-day centennial celebration to commemorate the issuance of the statehood proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln.
April 21
On April 21, 1890, District 17 of the United Mine Workers of America was formed in Charleston.
April 22
On April 22, 1904, representatives of 15 women’s clubs gathered in Wheeling to form the West Virginia Federation of Women’s Clubs.
April 23
On April 23, 1889, Mordicai Levi of Charleston, who is credited with inventing the first brick pavement in the United States, was granted a patent for the process.
April 24
On April 24, 1964, President Lyndon Johnson arrived in Huntington to launch his War on Poverty, an effort to end poverty in Appalachia.