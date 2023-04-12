Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Overlooking the New River in Raleigh County, Irish Mountain was an outdoor playground for years for James Word and his family.

Word’s father and one of his uncles went in together to purchase 963 acres of property on the mountain in the 1970s. Growing up, Word and his cousin hunted deer and grouse in the dense forest and fished the plentiful waters.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

