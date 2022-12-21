Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field needed a facelift. Enter plastic surgeon Joe Varney.

New facilities manager Varney, 44, took over in August, shortly after U.C. paid to have new turf installed. A Kanawha County Schools employee, Varney decided one of the first orders of business would be pressure washing grime off the concrete and replacing Laidley’s rickety bleachers.

