HURRICANE, W.Va. — A new multi-use skatepark ideal for all experience levels for skateboarders, roller skaters and scooter riders is now open at the Hurricane City Park.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said there has been a push over the years from skateboarders and scooter riders in the area to know if a skatepark could be rebuilt in Hurricane. One of those riders was Hurricane High School student Nate Giertz, who contacted Edwards via email letter last year.

