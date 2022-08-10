HAMLIN — Last week, the four newest members of the Lincoln County Board of Education Members learned the details of the investigation two years ago that led to state oversight of the county school system.
Lincoln County Schools has been under a State of Emergency for nearly two years after a Special Circumstance Review at Guyan Valley Middle School led to a broader investigation of the school system that uncovered numerous problems.
In May, four new members were elected to the five-member board in Lincoln County, all of whom said at the time they would need to be brought up to speed on the State of Emergency.
During its July meeting, the West Virginia Board of Education voted to continue the State of Emergency for six more months, and ordered the West Virginia Department of Education to provide the new Lincoln County Board members with the full details that led to the original declaration.
Matthew Hicks of the West Virginia Department of Education gave the new board members that report during a 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the central offices in Hamlin.
Throughout his presentation, Hicks stressed that the information he was providing was from two years ago, and does not reflect the positive changes that have been made in the school system.
“This is not the current situation in Lincoln County, at all. Things have improved greatly. I want to stress that,” Hicks said.
In the report, Hicks referenced a toxic work and learning environment at Guyan Valley Middle School created by the former principal, who was hostile and dismissive towards teachers and students.
Hicks also referenced failures to complete state-mandated Individualized Education Plans for students, including special needs students.
Other problems were specific to the administrative offices. Hicks also made multiple references to missing information and improper documentation in the finance and transportation departments. These included instances where most or all of the invoices audited in the finance department contained errors or improper or missing documentation.
Other examples in Hicks’ report included missing or unverifiable bid documentation for projects, as well as large overtime payments with improper or missing documentation.
Similar problems were outlined in the transportation department, Hicks said. Hicks said there was a two-year period in Lincoln County in which 42% of the vehicle fleet was towed at least once, but auditors could only account for five of those. He noted there was also a pervasive lack of leadership when documenting maintenance and safety of buses.
Board member Sheila “Butchie” Burns said she was “aghast” after hearing the details of the report. Board President David Bell said he was “astounded.”
“As a former school administrator, I cannot believe things could get as out of control as they were at that time,” Bell said.
Hicks concluded by saying all of these problems have been addressed and the school system is making great strides in getting the State of Emergency rescinded.