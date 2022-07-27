Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Angel Barclay

Interim Lincoln County Assessor Barclay discovered and corrected an oversight by the previous assessor that should save taxpayers some money.

HAMLIN — A catch by the new Lincoln County assessor could save taxpayers some money.

Interim Assessor Angel Barclay said people have contacted her office about tax tickets that seemed unusually high. Barclay looked into it and found that a tax break approved by the governor was not implemented by former assessor Jereme Browning.

