HAMLIN — A catch by the new Lincoln County assessor could save taxpayers some money.
Interim Assessor Angel Barclay said people have contacted her office about tax tickets that seemed unusually high. Barclay looked into it and found that a tax break approved by the governor was not implemented by former assessor Jereme Browning.
Browning resigned in June after authorities removed him from the courthouse for being drunk at work after his staff walked out and refused to work for him, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lincoln County Commission appointed Barclay, who is a veteran employee of the assessor’s office.
COVID-19 increased new and used car values tremendously in 2021, Barclay said.
”To offer some relief to the taxpayers, assessors met with Tax Commissioner Matthew Irby, asking to consider using July 1, 2020, J.D. Power values to generate the 2022 tax bills. Commissioner Irby then went to Governor Justice for approval,” Barclay said.
That relief was approved by Governor Justice, but it wasn’t applied in Lincoln County, Barclay said.
”He got the email, but he never sent it to us. We didn’t know this was supposed to be done,” Barclay said.
Anyone who feels their property tax bill does not reflect the correct values, can visit or call the Assessor’s office to discuss and rectify the tax ticket, Barclay said.
“I work for Lincoln County and I want to do everything I can to help people. Right’s right and wrong is wrong,” Barclay said.
County Commission President Josh Stowers applauded Barclay for correcting the oversight and finding a way to save money for county residents.
“On behalf of the County Commission and the taxpayers of Lincoln County, I want to thank Assessor Barclay and her staff for their hard work that will result in tax relief for our citizens. This is Exhibit A as to why Angel Barclay was chosen to lead the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office,” Stowers said