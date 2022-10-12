MADISON — New three-dimensional mammography equipment has been fully installed at Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison and will be operational and accessible to patients at the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Tahnee Mullins, director of imaging services at the hospital, said the state-of-the-art GE Pristina 3D mammography creates a well-defined image of the breast tissue, showing more definition and leading to better imaging of the tissue.
“With the 3D, you’re able to separate more tissue,” Mullins said. “It’s almost like a moving image, but on a flat, 2D image, there may be something that’s hidden.
“You can see behind, underneath and to the side of a dense tissue, so the radiologist could better determine if there was a worrisome spot or just something that’s benign,” she said.
Lora Ballard, lead mammography radiologic technologist at Boone Memorial, said the new technology takes nine separate images at different angles and is compiled into one with all the information.
“It compiles those into one image, allowing the radiologists to scroll through and manipulate the images to get a better view, especially through women who have dense breasts,” Ballard said.
“It is harder to find masses on those women, so this is an added tool to help detect cancers earlier on those types of women,” she said.
Even for patients with breast implants, the 3D technology allows radiologists to see through the implant into the tissue, more accurately than 2D technology.
In addition to the 3D mammography, over the past two years, Boone Memorial has purchased and installed a new MRI and a new CT scanner, which further benefits rural patients and the community, said Raymond Harrell, general counsel and chief external affairs officer at Boone Memorial Health.
“It all comes back to our goal of bringing medicine home, as we say,” Harrell said. “For a lot of our patients, it’s not as easy for them to travel to a larger city to have services done, and so we’re proud to be able to reinvest in our own technology so we can provide all the services we can locally.”
Harrell said the purchase and installation of this new mammography reflects Boone Memorial’s commitment to continually invest in the latest technology for its patients, as well as to increase their own capabilities.
“We feel this is really exciting news for our patients in the community, so we’re pretty eager to get the word out about it,” Harrell said.
Boone Memorial will also be offering half-priced mammograms for qualifying patients during the month of October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“We’re investing back into our community,” Mullins said. “Our imaging services department is state of the art. The commitment is there.”