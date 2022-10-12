Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MADISON — New three-dimensional mammography equipment has been fully installed at Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison and will be operational and accessible to patients at the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Tahnee Mullins, director of imaging services at the hospital, said the state-of-the-art GE Pristina 3D mammography creates a well-defined image of the breast tissue, showing more definition and leading to better imaging of the tissue.

Tags

Recommended for you