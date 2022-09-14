WEST HAMLIN — A Nashville man was arrested on drug charges last week after leading police on a high-speed chase from Lincoln, into Cabell County.
Terrance Kinzer, 34, Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, speeding, and fleeing, according to Capt. J.J. Napier of the West Hamlin Police Department. He was being held in the Western Regional Jail on a $20,100 cash-only bond.
Napier said he was on patrol Sept. 7, when he noticed a Jeep with a Texas license plate traveling nearly 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.
“I activated my emergency lights and he began to throw plastic baggies out of the car that contained a white substance. He took off at a high rate of speed and I initiated a pursuit,” Napier said.
The pursuit led into Cabell County, with the vehicle weaving in between other cars and putting motorists in danger, Napier said.
“When we started the pursuit, there was a school bus that had just loaded some kids. He had no regard for anyone’s life. He put the public in danger,” Napier added.
“I decided to back off before someone got hurt. I couldn’t do what he was doing without putting someone in danger,” Napier said.
Napier said he radioed ahead to Cabell County, where officers were able to locate and pull over the vehicle.
Kinzer was found to have marijuana and heroin in his possession, as well as plastic bags and scales, Napier said.
Napier said he returned to the location where he saw Kinzer throw something out of the window and recovered a plastic bag containing 28 grams of methamphetamine. A Lincoln County Schools bus driver saw the pursuit and helped Napier locate the item thrown out the window, he said.
Napier commended dispatchers at the Lincoln County 911 Center for their assistance taking details of the pursuit and communicating locations to other officers.
“They were super. They were on the phone with Cabell, giving directions to let them know we were coming. They get credit for this arrest too. They got me to where I needed to go,” Napier said.