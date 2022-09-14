Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WEST HAMLIN — A Nashville man was arrested on drug charges last week after leading police on a high-speed chase from Lincoln, into Cabell County.

Terrance Kinzer, 34, Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, speeding, and fleeing, according to Capt. J.J. Napier of the West Hamlin Police Department. He was being held in the Western Regional Jail on a $20,100 cash-only bond.

Recommended for you