Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Shelby Napier Sworn In

Shelby Napier is sworn in as Hamlin’s new town clerk by Mayor David “Flimsy” Adkins.

 Submitted photo

HAMLIN — Shelby Napier of Branchland has been appointed clerk of the Town of Hamlin.

Napier fills the vacancy left by Kristy Scraggs, who was elected in November to the office of Lincoln County Clerk. Scraggs, a Republican, defeated incumbent Democrat Direl Baker for the county seat.

Tags

Recommended for you