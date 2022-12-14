HAMLIN — Shelby Napier of Branchland has been appointed clerk of the Town of Hamlin.
Napier fills the vacancy left by Kristy Scraggs, who was elected in November to the office of Lincoln County Clerk. Scraggs, a Republican, defeated incumbent Democrat Direl Baker for the county seat.
Scraggs will be sworn in as county clerk in a ceremony at 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
Napier is a former telecommunicator with the West Virginia State Police, a position she left to take the job as Hamlin’s town clerk.
She was sworn in Nov. 30 by Hamlin Mayor David “Flimsy” Adkins in the chambers of Hamlin Town Council at city hall.
“I came in for training that day and, after training for a little bit, he took me into the courtroom to swear me in,” Napier said.
Scraggs will remain on-hand until she is sworn in as county clerk in order to continue training Napier.
In the meantime, Napier said she’s enjoying the training and is getting to know day-to-day operations of the town.
“Kristy is a very good teacher. She’s very good at explaining everything, and very good at outlining what my job duties are and how to execute them,” Napier said.
Napier said she’s looking forward to digging into projects like the plan to install much-needed sidewalks in Hamlin.
“There is a big grant that will be coming up for that next year. I want to make sure I follow in Kristy’s footsteps and get that grant so we can build some sidewalks here, because we really need them,” Napier said.
Napier has worked for the West Virginia State Police as a telecommunicator for the past four-and-a-half years. She has worked in dispatch centers in Huntington and South Charleston.
“I’m quite comfortable working with police agencies and individuals who help the community every day,” she said.
Napier graduated from Lincoln County High School in 2015 and attended the medical assisting program at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, where she acquired an associate of applied sciences degree.
When Napier isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her 3-year-old daughter, Bristol.
“I love to take her to the park on nice days, and just get her out to experience as much as she can,” Napier said.
Napier said Scraggs will be a tough act to follow but she, too, has a strong connection to the community and wants to continue to make it an attractive place for residents and visitors.
“I love that I’m back in the town where I grew up, working to help the people I’ve known most of my life. I just want to continue in Kristy’s footsteps to help make this the best place to live,” Napier concluded.