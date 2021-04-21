HAMLIN — A Griffithsville man is facing charges after an attempted home invasion that left him injured April 12.
According to a release from the WVSP, at approximately 1:48 a.m. Cpl. C. F. Wingo and Trooper T. A. Chaffin of the West Virginia State Police Hamlin Detachment responded to the call from Bulger Road.
According to the criminal complaint, there was a “disturbance involving an aggressive, nude male” in the roadway.
The report states that police were informed that the accused, Jeffery Roberts II, 28 had walked down Bulger Road and was on the front porch of a residence in the area according to Lincoln County Dispatch.
According to the complaint, officers on the scene were also informed the accused was reportedly attempting to break into the residence through the front door.
Additionally, the complaint says that the homeowner shot the accused once in the left shoulder after they had broken through the door.
The accused was taken to CAMC General for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition. As of press time, the accused was still in the hospital so bond had not yet been set.
Roberts is charged with burglary as a felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of destruction of property and indecent exposure.