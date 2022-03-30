HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Grand Jury handed down a murder indictment, along with indictments against 20 other people for various offenses.
An indictment is a formal charge against someone; it does not indicate guilt or innocence. These indictments came from the January term of the grand jury.
Ryan Jenson Perry was indicted for first degree murder in the killing of Bobby Henson Walden Jr. on Jan. 29, 2021. Walden, 60, was from Hamlin.
No other details were available as of press time. West Virginia State Police did not return phone calls left by The Lincoln Journal regarding the case.
Other indictments included:
- Jonathan David Napier: one count of felony wanton endangerment and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, domestic battery, and obstructing an officer, all of which occurred on July 27, 2021.
- James Matthew Smith: one count of felony wanton endangerment and a count of misdemeanor battery that occurred on April 15, 2021.
- Michael Shannon Vance: one count of felony failure to update sex offender registry that occurred on March 23, 2021.
- Jeffrey Lee Davis: one count of felony burglary and a count of misdemeanor destruction of property that occurred on Sept. 6, 2021.
- Jeffrey Lee Davis: one count of felony burglary and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny that occurred on March 24, 2021.
- Jeffrey Lee Davis: one felony count each of burglary and grand larceny and one misdemeanor count of destruction of property, all of which occurred on Aug. 7, 2021.
- Jeffrey Lee Davis: one felony count each of conspiracy and receiving/transferring stolen property that occurred on Aug. 12, 2021.
- Matthew Scott Smith: two counts of felony grand larceny, one count of felony conspiracy, and one count of felony receiving/transferring stolen property for the alleged theft of a truck and a trailer on Aug. 12, 2021.
- James Robert Jeffers: one count each of the following felonies: third-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual abuse, incest, and use of a minor in the filming of obscene matter, all of which occurred on or about Aug. 17, 2021.
- Steven Andrew Maynard: was indicted on one count of felony receiving/transferring stolen property and one misdemeanor count each of fleeing on foot, obstructing an officer, and driving while license revoked (non-DUI), all of which occurred on or about June 27, 2021.
- Clayton Matthew Frye: one count of felony entry of a building other than a dwelling and one misdemeanor count each of obstructing an officer, trespassing, and tampering with an automobile that occurred on March 20, 2020.
- Joanna Sue McCann: one felony count each of burglary and grand larceny, and one misdemeanor count each of destruction of property and petit larceny, all of which occurred between Aug. 15 and Aug. 29, 2021.
- Chelsey Adams: one count of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and one count of felony child neglect creating risk of injury that occurred on Oct. 20, 2020.
- Lee Roy Burgess: one count of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Xanax) that occurred on March 31, 2021.
- Steven Matheney: one count of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine) that occurred on Sept. 14, 2021.
- David Arron McComas: one count of felony grand larceny and one count of felony conspiracy. On or about Sept. 11, 2019, he allegedly conspired with another to remove catalytic converters from several vehicles in Lincoln County, according to the indictment.
- Timothy Austin Workman: one count of felony malicious wounding and one count of felony wanton endangerment that occurred on May 31, 2021.
- Robert Lee Dillon: three counts of felony child neglect resulting in the risk of injury and three counts of felony child abuse resulting in bodily injury that occurred between Dec. 20, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021.
- Tiffany Nicole Meade: three counts of felony child neglect resulting in risk of bodily injury and three felony counts of child abuse resulting in bodily injury that occurred between Dec. 20, 2020, and Jan 31, 2021.
- Basil Eugene Browning: one count of felony strangulation and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery that occurred on May 30, 2021.
- Robert Eugene Jones: one count of fraudulent schemes that occurred between April 14 and Aug. 30, 2020.
- Michael Shannon Vance: on one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent exposure that occurred between Feb. 1 and Feb. 18, 2021.
- Terry Douglas Martin: two counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of felony first-degree sexual assault that occurred between Nov. 1 and Nov. 15, 2020.
- Christopher Allen Bumgarner: one count of felony grand larceny. Between March 25 and 26, 2021, he allegedly stole a 2019 Toyota Rav 4, two compound bows and a socket set in Lincoln County.