HAMLIN — An upcoming Charity Poker Run has been set May 16 to benefit a local boy and help his family with medical expenses.
Two-year-old Elias Johnson, of Hamlin, recently lost his foot in a lawnmower accident after being accidentally ran over by a neighbor. He was airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he underwent surgery for amputation.
Veronica Lucas, Elias’ cousin and one of the organizers for the benefit, said she now lives out of state but still wanted to find a way to help. She said she, her husband and Elias’ uncle all had the same idea on the same day for a motorcycle ride, then came together to figure out the best way to make it happen.
“I’m from West Virginia originally, but we moved to North Carolina five years ago,” Lucas said. “My husband and I were just trying to figure out a way to try to put something together to help with the expenses. Being so far away I knew I probably couldn’t pull it off without some help, so I got in touch with some members of the Brothers of the Wheel.”
Lucas said after contacting the Brothers of the Wheel, they were completely on-board and ready to help the family. She said they took it on and did the bulk of the work with the connections they have to organize an event of this nature.
The poker run will begin at The Alibi’s Front Room in Logan and end at the American Legion in Hamlin. The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. with signups taking place beforehand at noon. The cost of entry will be a $10 donation per person, and all money raised will go to the Johnson family.
“Nobody is profiting off of this at all,” Lucas said. “Every dime made will be going towards his medical expenses.”
Many in the surrounding community have also come together in recent weeks to help the family, according to Lucas.
“They’ve had a lot of different people pull together to try and do some stuff for them,” Lucas said. “He’s got a lot of medical expenses that will be ongoing pretty much until he is an adult, and the rest of his life. He’s really got a long road.”
Lucas said Elias has been doing well since the accident and surgery.