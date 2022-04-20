HAMLIN — The Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department has conducted a mock traffic crash at Lincoln County High School every year for the past 30 years, Chief Bob Stickler said.
Stickler has been an active member for 27 years, and he remembers attending the mock traffic crash presentation when he was a student.
“We used to do it back when it was Hamlin High School, before the consolidation, each year for the prom. When the schools consolidated, we just moved it over to the new school and we’ve been doing it ever since,” he said.
The department tries to involve as many students as possible, Stickler said. The school’s theatre department supplies actors to play various roles as well as makeup and effects to recreate the aftermath of the crash. The students from the FFA help move the vehicles, and the robotics class films the event using drones. The school’s prevention resource officers also get involved.
This year, senior Isaiah Adkins created a video that can be found on YouTube by typing “Lincoln County High School Prom Mock Accident” in the search bar.
Robbie’s Wrecker service donates the vehicles each year, bringing them a week early so any broken glass can be removed along with any gas, oil, or chemicals, Stickler said.
Once the vehicles are checked for safety and set up, the department responds as if the crash was real, Stickler said. A medical helicopter is usually even flown in, but that couldn’t happen this year due to weather conditions, he said.
“We come in like it’s the real deal. “We cut no corners as far as anything we do,” Stickler said.
The mock accident receives a good response each year, Stickler said. Students seem to understand the lesson and respect the public safety community’s message, he said. The drama and realism of a mock car accident have more impact.
“I got to see it as well. You really don’t think much about it until you see your friend lying there as a patient. Seeing the drama brings realism to it,” Stickler said.
The department waits until two days before prom for the presentation. Stickler believes it has an impact on the students.
“It’s fresh in their mind, like a sunburn the day after,” Stickler said. “We’ve had accidents on prom night in the past, but we’ve never had to face one that was due to one of our students drinking and driving. I’m not saying that’s why, but I hope it at least helps.”
Last year, when coronavirus kept people at a distance, the department couldn’t host a mock accident, so they sent out video presentations that students could view from anywhere.
“Even though they didn’t have an official prom, they still got together and did stuff. We figured why not,” Stickler said.
It seems like the event gets bigger each year and more students want to be involved, Stickler said. Sometimes it’s hard to find jobs for everyone.
“I try to find everything in the world for them to do. Every year it seems like it gets a little bigger,” Stickler said.