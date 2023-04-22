Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Students partook in a mock accident scenario Thursday, April 20, 2023.

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN - Students recently observed a mock accident scenario to learn about the importance of avoiding unsafe activities while driving ahead of prom night.

On Thursday, April 20, Lincoln County High School, Hamlin Fire Department, West Hamlin Fire Department, along with local police, EMS, AirEvac, HealthNet and 911 services all took part in it.

