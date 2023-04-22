Mock accident reiterates driving safety ahead of prom night Lincoln Journal Apr 22, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Students partook in a mock accident scenario Thursday, April 20, 2023. Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAMLIN - Students recently observed a mock accident scenario to learn about the importance of avoiding unsafe activities while driving ahead of prom night.On Thursday, April 20, Lincoln County High School, Hamlin Fire Department, West Hamlin Fire Department, along with local police, EMS, AirEvac, HealthNet and 911 services all took part in it.Nevaeh Wood, Emily Cooper, Jordan Davis, Braylan Shimp, Kellen Ramey, Brooklyn Stickler, Fallon Parker and Timmy Sovine were the students who took part in the demonstration. Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ballet Recommended for you Latest News Mooney picking up support in US Senate race; Justice says he's unconcerned Mock accident reiterates driving safety ahead of prom night Chuck Landon: Greene leads in WVU QB battle Herd spring game: Explosive plays put Black ahead of Green, 24-17 Mountaineers host Gold-Blue Spring Game Marshall women land two transfers from Mississippi State Lincoln County baseball drops pair Marshall baseball's new home to be Jack Cook Field Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.