PHILADELPHIA — Officials in Lincoln County, W.Va., said mitigation projects in this community prevented further damage this past February when the area experienced heavy rains, according to a news release from FEMA.
Following severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred throughout much of the state in June 2016, FEMA approved $1.5 million through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) that was matched by the state of West Virginia with an additional $500,000 for the acquisition and demolition of 19 residential structures in flood-prone areas of Hamlin.
The program begins with families who are offered the opportunity to receive money for their badly damaged properties so the buildings can be destroyed and the families can start fresh in areas less likely to flood.
“It’s always gratifying to see how this program can help communities build their resilience after flooding occurs,” said FEMA Region 3 Administrator MaryAnn Tierney. “Reducing the severity of floods helps save lives and protects homes, as well as, local infrastructure, like roads and bridges.”
By removing the flood-prone structures, it allows for a better flow of water to keep remaining structures safe while also removing people from danger.
The open space also restores the natural vegetation in the floodplain further reducing the flood risk to the area. As a result, it is projected that more than $14 million in future damages to former and current homeowners were avoided by this mitigation project — a critical part of FEMA’s mission.
“The projects prevented additional homes from flood damage during this storm. I’m proud to report mitigation projects in other areas worked as intended as well, making a real difference in preventing damages,” said WVEMD Director G.E. McCabe.