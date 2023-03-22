Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

PHILADELPHIA — Officials in Lincoln County, W.Va., said mitigation projects in this community prevented further damage this past February when the area experienced heavy rains, according to a news release from FEMA.

Following severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred throughout much of the state in June 2016, FEMA approved $1.5 million through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) that was matched by the state of West Virginia with an additional $500,000 for the acquisition and demolition of 19 residential structures in flood-prone areas of Hamlin.

Recommended for you