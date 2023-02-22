Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MATEWAN — The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum is currently gathering materials for an exhibit centered around the 2018 Educator’s Strike. The exhibit is to mark the five year anniversary of the nine day long work stoppage in all 55 counties across the state.

“We are searching high and low for educators and others that took action in the 1990 or 2018 Educators’ Strikes to donate or loan their strike memorabilia to become a part of the display,” the museum said in a release. “Let’s shed some light on this working class history, together.”

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you