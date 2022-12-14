MORGANTOWN — Bob Cohen is surrounded by the memories of miners who paid for safety failures with their lives.
Standing in the basement of his Morgantown home, Cohen leans on one of over a dozen banker’s boxes that contain files from his decade as a member of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission — the independent panel that adjudicates legal disputes under the federal Mine Act.
One box has “Upper Big Branch,” “Massey” and “MSHA Enforcement” scrawled in black marker on it, manila folders lined up neatly inside.
“I’ve got at least something on every case I was involved in,” says Cohen, a black lung lawyer for more than three decades before former President George W. Bush appointed him to the commission in 2008.
Lying exposed toward the late afternoon light shining through Cohen’s window is one of 164 pages composing the Mine Safety and Health Administration’s investigation report on a January 2006 underground mine fire that killed two men at the Massey Energy-controlled Aracoma Alma Mine No. 1 in Logan County.
Highlighted in yellow at the bottom of page 92 is the introduction to the agency’s analysis of root causes of the Aracoma disaster.
“In each case, no effective management system, policy or procedure was in place to assure compliance with the underlying regulations and safe mining practices,” the highlighted passage reads.
Three years after that report was issued, an explosion at the Massey Energy-controlled Upper Big Branch Mine in Raleigh County killed 29 men.
From the start of 2006, the year of the Aracoma disaster, to April 5, 2010 — the day of the Upper Big Branch disaster — Massey Energy was issued $43.5 million in proposed civil penalties, according to MSHA data.
The company contested $32.9 million of that penalty total, over three-fourths of it, and had paid just $11.9 million at the time of the Upper Big Branch catastrophe.
The Massey Energy-controlled Performance Coal Company’s resistance to paying civil penalties for mine safety violations found at the Upper Big Branch Mine-South site that it operated was even greater.
Of the $1.85 million in civil penalties assessed for 1,192 violations found at Upper Big Branch Mine-South from 2006 to April 5, 2010, slightly less than $365,000 was paid in that span — less than a fifth of what regulators had determined that the mine operator owed.
Cohen noted that after the Aracoma disaster, Massey Energy began much more aggressively contesting penalties.
“[N]o matter how small,” Cohen recalled.
The percentage of proposed civil penalties for the Upper Big Branch-South site that were contested rose from 5% in 2005 to 80% in 2010 before the disaster April 5.
A federal jury convicted former Massey CEO Don Blankenship of conspiring to willfully violate mine safety standards. Blankenship later served a year in federal prison and at a halfway house.
Miner safety advocates say that mine operators need to pay what regulators determine they owe for health and safety violations.
A dozen years after the Upper Big Branch catastrophe, that’s frequently still not happening — with delinquent rather than contested penalties resulting in tens of millions of dollars going uncollected from mine safety violators.
Federal mine safety fine delinquencies nationwide totaled $15.7 million as of October, according to MSHA data uncovered by The Gazette-Mail via a Freedom of Information Act request.
More than $9.7 million of that mine safety debt was more than a year old, and roughly $2.64 million in debt was more than 6 years old.
“These numbers are certainly concerning and no operator should be allowed to continue to operate without paying the penalties they incurred. Just like we would lose our license if we did not pay our speeding or parking penalties,” United Mine Workers of America occupational health and safety administrator Josh Roberts said in an email. “The standard should be the same for companies as it is for the average American. Especially when it directly impacts a worker’s health and safety.”
But the nearly $16 million in fine delinquencies doesn’t come close to how much the MSHA has lost in fine penalty collections in recent years.
In 2018, national federal mine safety debt exceeded $67 million. The MSHA closed out $62 million as uncollectible, according to the agency. That total includes additional debt that has become delinquent and has been closed out as uncollectible since 2018.
Amid the write-offs, mine controllers keep staving off paying for mine safety failures. Chief among that group are West Virginia’s governor and his adult children.
Gov. Jim Justice, his son James C. “Jay” Justice III and daughter Jillean L. Justice were listed by MSHA as the controllers of mines owing $3.14 million in federal mine safety fine debt –- one-fifth of all fine debt owed nationwide.
Gov. Justice-controlled mines owed $1.7 million in fines as of October, many of which have been delinquent since before Justice became governor in 2017. Mines controlled by his son and daughter owe the other $1.44 million. The governor pledged to put his adult children in charge of his family’s business operations after taking office.
Bob Cohen emerges from his files with a stack of papers spelling out legislation that he said probably would have saved lives had it become law.
“Yeah, that would make Jim Justice pay, I think,” Cohen says, looking toward the papers. “Or enter into a whole lot of payment plans.”
Cohen was referring to a provision in the Robert C. Byrd Mine Safety Protection Act, legislation introduced in Congress in 2010 after the Upper Big Branch blast. The legislation was designed to strengthen miner protections against discrimination and mine operator health and safety training requirements while requiring that mine inspections be conducted during shifts and days of the week when miners are normally present.
The sweeping legislation Cohen has in mind is Section 305, which would give mine operators 180 days after an assessment becomes final to pay its penalty or enter into a payment plan. After 180 days, the mine would be shut down until the operator pays the assessment plus interest and administrative costs in full or enters into a payment plan.
“What was in the Byrd bill completely changes the game,” said Richard Miller, former U.S. House Education and Labor Committee labor policy director. “What you’re saying is, after 180 days after the final order, pony up. It’s about as clear as can be. I think it would dramatically alter the calculus.”
“There’s got to be some penalty built in for nonpayment,” Cohen said.
The Byrd Mine Safety Protection Act has languished in sessions of Congress over the past decade despite consistent support from Democratic senators such as Joe Manchin in West Virginia and Bob Casey in Pennsylvania, both representing mining-heavy states.
The future of the bill is dim with Republicans, who have given the bill a cool reception, set to take over the House of Representatives.
Roberts noted that the MSHA still can issue withdrawal orders at mines for an unabated violation. But that option hasn’t kept the agency from losing out on millions of dollars to mine operators.
“This is critical to protecting the health and safety of our nation’s miners,” Roberts said. “Failure to pay penalties allows operators to have miners work in unsafe conditions free of charge. Monetary penalties attached to any law is a large reason, if not the reason, people and companies obey the law.”
Justice delayed
Mine operators have 30 days to pay or contest federal mine safety citations or penalties to the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission. If a penalty becomes 120 days’ delinquent, it’s referred to the Department of the Treasury for collection.
Roughly 37% of delinquent federal mine safety debt had been sent to the Department of the Treasury as of October, according to MSHA data. The Treasury Department did not respond to requests for comment.
Another $1.53 million was sent to the Department of Justice, to which the Treasury Department may refer debt for court enforcement. The Department of Labor also may coordinate directly with the Justice Department to prompt payment enforcement actions in federal district court.
Approximately $3.36 million in mine safety debt is still with the MSHA, meaning it hasn’t been referred to the Treasury Department for collection. Bankruptcy filings, violators entering into installment payment agreements, and debts too low to refer are reasons a debt wouldn’t be referred to the Treasury Department for collection, according to the Department of Labor.
A Department of Labor official estimated earlier this year that the MSHA collects approximately 88% of penalties.
Some of West Virginia’s most prominent coal operators — including the Justices’ coal companies — have a long history of uncollected penalties.
Much of the Justice-controlled mines’ uncollected penalties have been delinquent since before Justice became governor in 2017. Roughly $883,000 has been sent to the Justice Department and $563,000 to the Treasury Department.
In March, attorneys from the Justice and Labor departments asked a federal court to order nearly two dozen coal companies controlled by the governor’s family to comply with an April 2020 court order requiring them to pay $5.13 million in mine safety fine debt in consecutive monthly payments of $102,442 after an initial $212,909 payment until the debt is paid in full.
“If Defendants are allowed to ignore their obligations, it undermines the authority of this Court and removes the incentive of these defendants — and other mining companies — from complying with MSHA’s health and safety standards designed to protect the nations’ miners,” the attorneys wrote in the filing in the U.S. Western District of Virginia.
U.S. District Judge Michael F. Urbanski denied the attorneys’ motion after the defendants reported making their March installment payment.
Business magazine Forbes removed the governor from its list of billionaires last year because of his debt.
Steve Ruby, an attorney for the Justice coal companies, said in an email that the companies have a “positive relationship” with the MSHA and weren’t aware of any citations not either in the contest process or under a payment plan.
Ruby declined further comment after he was shown MSHA data indicating the $1.7 million in delinquent penalties across nearly 200 mine sites.
The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.
Two Justice family-controlled mines were shut down for a combined 33 days in 2018 and 2019 for failure to abate a citation under the MSHA’s Scofflaw Program designed to collect unpaid fines from delinquent mine operators.
In March 2018, the MSHA announced plans to fortify the Scofflaw Program. The agency later said it delivered 30-day demand letters to an initial list of delinquent mine operators, providing them with an opportunity to set up a payment plan. Seven months later, the MSHA reported issuing 12 withdrawal orders, with all except two mines reopening after making payment arrangements.
But $62 million in mine safety debt written off since 2018 means that gaping holes in penalty collection persist.
Support for reform lacking
Industry pushback slowed legislative momentum for the Byrd Mine Safety Protection Act after the Upper Big Branch disaster. In December 2010, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce sent out a letter to House members urging them to vote against the Byrd Mine Safety Protection Act, calling it an inappropriate response to Upper Big Branch.
The chamber objected to a provision allowing miners to sue a mine operator in federal court within a year if they were discharged by an operator of an underground coal mine found to have a pattern of violations of health or safety standards in the past three years. It also argued the legislation would set the bar for pattern-level sanctions too low.
A day after the chamber’s letter, the bill failed to pass the House by the two-thirds vote required. Only 27 out of 254 Democrats voted against it, but just one out of 179 Republicans voted for it.
Then-Rep. Nick Rahall, D-W.Va., voted for the bill. Then-Rep. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., now the state’s junior U.S. senator, voted against it. Then-Rep. Alan Mollohan, D-W.Va., didn’t vote.
Rahall and Mollohan were two of 55 cosponsors of the related Byrd Miner Safety and Health Act.
The Byrd Mine Protection Act has been reintroduced in sessions since 2010 to no avail, and West Virginia’s congressional delegation beyond Manchin hasn’t gotten behind the bill.
While still in the House of Representatives, Capito introduced a mine safety bill in 2011 that included the same 180-day window for paying assessments and consequences for not paying or setting up a payment plan. That bill, the Mine Safety Accountability and Improved Protection Act, languished in the House.
When asked for Capito’s stance on the bill, spokeswoman Kelley Moore didn’t give one.
“Senator Capito supports both government and industry efforts to continually improve safety for our miners,” Moore said in an email.
Spokespeople for West Virginia Republican Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller did not respond to requests for comment.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton and the National Mining Association also didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Roberts called the proposal to shut down mines where penalty payments or payment plans haven’t been made within 180 days a “much-welcomed change.”
“This law should have been in place years ago,” Roberts said. “If operators knew they would no longer be allowed to operate if they do not pay their penalties, that would not only deter them from being delinquent on their fines but also deter them from accumulating those fines.”
As dust gathered on files on dust gathering in miners’ lungs downstairs, Cohen draws a heavy sigh in his living room as he pondered who pays when the dust settles.
“The tweaking should be, if you don’t pay, there’s going to be things that happen to you on the ground,” Cohen said, his focus squarely on mine operators. “Like your mine will be shut down, the sections of your mine will be shut down. I think that’s the best structural change.”