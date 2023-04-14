Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN - Congresswoman Carol Miller visited the Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library in Hamlin Thursday to deliver a donation from the Library of Congress.

During her visit, Miller donated 500 books from the Library of Congress and sat down with elementary students for a reading. She was also joined by special guests Curator of West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Randall Reid-Smith; Chairman of West Virginia Library Commission Charles Morris; Delegate David “Flimsy” Adkins and President of the Hamlin Public Library David Burch.

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

