Left to Right Curator of WV Dept. of Arts, Culture and History Randall Reid-Smith, Samantha Sullivan, Director of the Hamlin-Lincoln Public Library Melissa Brown, Congresswoman Carol Miller, WV Delegate David "Flimsy" Adkins, Chairman of WV Library Commission Charles Morris, and President of Hamlin Public Library Board David Burch
HAMLIN - Congresswoman Carol Miller visited the Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library in Hamlin Thursday to deliver a donation from the Library of Congress.
During her visit, Miller donated 500 books from the Library of Congress and sat down with elementary students for a reading. She was also joined by special guests Curator of West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Randall Reid-Smith; Chairman of West Virginia Library Commission Charles Morris; Delegate David “Flimsy” Adkins and President of the Hamlin Public Library David Burch.
“Congresswoman Miller has graced Hamlin for many years, but today she brings us a gift of over 500 books from the Library of Congress and I appreciate her so much," said Melissa Brown, director of the Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library. "We have so many special friends here today. Thanks to the curator for all that he does for the libraries across the state. We worked diligently, the staff and trustees, at being a place to create community experiences. I just want to say thank you so much.”
Miller said the delivery Thursday marked a special occasion for the county and its children.
“Our children should have access to the finest educational resources, especially in our libraries,” Miller said. “I had an amazing time today at the Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library where I was able to read to first graders and donate 500 books from the Library of Congress. Children are the future of West Virginia, and it has always been my priority to work on policies that benefit our communities and promote educational opportunities."
Brown said this type of support is what helps to keep library doors open across the state.
"Lincoln County Libraries would like to thank Congresswoman Carol Miller for her generous donation of 500 books from the Library of Congress," said Brown on behalf of the Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library. "It’s the continued support from Congresswoman Miller and Curator Randall Reid-Smith that keep our West Virginia public libraries open; they both understand that a vibrant library is pivotal to individual and community growth."