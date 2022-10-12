Miles of Smiles Kidz Care opened in May with a full roster of children and has a waiting list for parents who need daycare. The owner, Kristy Scraggs, plans to expand the center to accommodate more children.
Children gather in the ‘game room’ at Miles of Smiles Kidz Care in Hamlin. The center opened on May 4 and has been doing well, the owner said.
HAMLIN — Kristy Scraggs saw a need for more daycare services in Lincoln County and decided to do something about it.
So she created Miles of Smiles Kidz Care, which has been open since May 4 and now has a waiting list and a full roster of 44 children. The childcare center is owned by Scraggs, who is also the clerk for the Town of Hamlin.
“We had posted in January that we were taking applications and we were completely full when we opened,” Scraggs said.
Harold Keener, who has an extensive background in childcare, is the director of the center. Keener is the former director of West Virginia Link Child Care Resource and Referral.
Scraggs has a granddaughter and was well-aware of the need for more childcare options in the county.
“There were so many people posting that they needed daycare. So I went online and started looking into it,” Scraggs said.
Scraggs knew she wanted the center to be located in Hamlin. When a former law office across from Hamlin PK-8 came up for sale, she knew it would be the perfect location.
A great deal of time, money, and effort has gone into creating a great environment for the children, Scraggs said. The center features a lobby, office, and updated kitchen.
“We have a full-time cook who does breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” Scraggs said.
There are several rooms for the children, each with its own theme, and the kids are separated into age groups while they’re at the center, Scraggs said.
“Every room is decorated according to its theme and, as they get older, they can kind of graduate and move up through the different rooms,” Scraggs said.
The daycare is located on the first floor of the building, but there is also a second floor. Scraggs said she plans to expand into that area in the near future.
There are 11 employees at the center and all have CPR and other required certifications. They undergo fingerprinting and background checks through the West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources.
“I also do extra state and federal background checks,” Scraggs said.
Scraggs added that she also tried to hire people who were known in the community. A lot goes into the decision to send a child to daycare, and parents want every assurance.
“I’ve been there. We have people from throughout the community working there. I tried to get people known in the community, who are involved in church groups, youth groups, little league ball clubs. Everybody who comes there at least knows at least one of the staff members,” Scraggs said.
Scraggs said the center functions much like a school.
“We’re a childcare center and we let them have fun, but they all have lesson plans they do each day. The kids that get out of school, the first thing they do is start on their homework,” Scraggs said.
Scraggs recalls the stress of needing childcare. She said there are programs now that can help defray the cost. WV Link continues to help people find the resources to pay for childcare, she said.
“Any essential worker can get daycare paid for by the state. A lot of people are taking advantage of that. Due to Covid, it doesn’t matter what your income is. Just about everything qualifies as essential,” Scraggs said.
Eventually, Scraggs would like to do more to provide childcare to people in the county by opening new locations.
“I would like to open centers in the outer areas of the county — Harts and the Duval/Alum Creek area, so people out there have closer access to daycare,” Scraggs concluded.