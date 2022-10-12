Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — Kristy Scraggs saw a need for more daycare services in Lincoln County and decided to do something about it.

So she created Miles of Smiles Kidz Care, which has been open since May 4 and now has a waiting list and a full roster of 44 children. The childcare center is owned by Scraggs, who is also the clerk for the Town of Hamlin.

