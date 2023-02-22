Midway releases honor roll Lincoln Journal Nancy Peyton Author email Feb 22, 2023 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ALUM CREEK — Midway Elementary School recently released its honor roll for the second nine weeks.Those students achieving honor roll are as follows:1st Grade- A Honor Roll James AntillColbi CampbellJ.T. FowlerAva MostellerEaston RyanJames Vance1st Grade- A/B Honor RollAleah AdkinsEmery BroganLyla DooleyZeke HatfieldRaylie JaggieAlanah KingeryCase KirkAvery PrittKillian SpillmanGabriella Turley2nd Grade- A Honor RollLacey AbbottSophie BarkerEmily FarleyAllie HillElijah HolderHarper HudsonDulcie MitchellAubri McDavidAmelia NelsonMacyn NicholasMaddoxx PauleyGwendolyn PayneCaleigh ShamblinBriar WhitePaislee Wilson2nd Grade- A/B Honor RollMarissa BaileyRuthie HolderIsaac MaddenJackson RobinsonKlaiton WilsonEmber Yates3rd Grade- A Honor RollLiam BarkerKannen BlakeCarley CampbellLucas HagerBrennen HudsonKonor McClungBlake SwannPaige TudorJacob Wheeler3rd Grade- A/B Honor RollHayden ArmstrongSadie BurgessAubrie ClarkJayden ClarkStone CrosbyMaleah FisherJames HarperMaxwell HoldrenZoey HughesBentley LayherKyleigh LayherLeah LoftisMia McCallisterHunter McCormickHunter NelsonKarli ParsonsEmma ShafferKaylee StapletonIssac StrattonSammantha TaylorOwen Thompson4th Grade- A Honor RollMadeline EldridgeBrennan GraleyAbigail HarperMcKinley HatfieldCarlee McCallisterElla MillerJonathan Vance4th Grade- A/B Honor RollSophia FisherNatalie GoffWhitley KuhnSamantha MillerCooper Thompson5th Grade- A Honor RollMia CollinsAva DunlapJillian EldridgeBrody HarlessHannah HillTanner Hughes5th Grade- A/B Honor RollAubry AdkinsMadison CobbNikita DannerLincoln FullerColton JusticeReece KuhnCiara LoftisEmberly LovejoyAdrian MannonAntonio PenceColeton Wilson HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nancy Peyton Author email Follow Nancy Peyton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News CHURCH LISTINGS Midway releases honor roll LACKEY: Resource Insult Mine Wars Museum curating teacher's strike exhibit Officials: West Virginians safe from train derailment impacts Manchin's office relays information about IRA Local businesswomen make it nationwide DAY-BY-DAY Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.