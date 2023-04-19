Midway Elementary honor roll The Lincoln Journal Nancy Peyton Author email Apr 19, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 3rd Nine Weeks Honor Roll1st GradeA Honor RollJames AntillBailey ArmstrongColbi CampbellAleah MessingerEaston RyanAB Honor RollAleah AdkinsJ.T. FowlerEzekiel HatfieldElliott HendersonRaylie JaggieMaci Jo McNeelyKillian Spillman2nd GradeA Honor RollLacey AbbottSophie BarkerFallon HughesDulcie MitchellMacyn NicholasMaddoxx PauleyGwendolyn PayneAB Honor RollLiam AndersonEmily FarleyHarper HudsonIsaac MaddenAubree McDavidAmelia NelsonEthan WardPaislee Wilson3rd GradeA Honor RollLiam BarkerSadie BurgessCarley CampbellLucas HagerKyleigh LayherKonor McClungKarli ParsonsEmma ShafferPaige TutorAB Honor RollHayden ArmstrongKannen BlakeStone CrosbyZander Frye James HarperMaxwell HoldrenZoey HughesBentley LayherLeah LoftisJulliana LucasMia McCallisterHunter McCormickHunter NelsonJayce PritchardConner SearlsSammantha TaylorOwen ThompsonTinely White- AdkinsAddyson Wilson4th GradeA Honor RollAbigail HarperElla MillerCooper ThompsonJonathan VanceA-B Honor RollMadeline EldridgeBrennan GraleyMcKinley HatfieldWhitley KuhnCarlee McCallister5th GradeA Honor RollMia CollinsNikita DannerAva DunlapJillian EldridgeLincoln FullerAllie HillBrody HarlessTanner HughesA/B Honor RollAubry AdkinsMasen BlakeMadison CobbColton JusticeReece KuhnCiara LoftisEmberly LovejoyAdrian MannonTony PenceGabriel StapletonColeton Wilson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Nancy Peyton Author email Follow Nancy Peyton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News How entrepreneurs can approach funding their businesses Over a third of American retirees have no savings Preparing your finances for possible recession WVU study finds faith in self, a higher power drive religious entrepreneurs toward divine business plans Mac Warner: WV’s One Stop Business Center celebrating its fifth anniversary Lincoln PSD undergoes recent changes Roberts opens a family center Resources available for homebuyers during time of rising interest rates Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.