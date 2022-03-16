SUMERCO — Overlooking the Little Coal River valley, Midnight Farms is a 230-acre joint family development run by the Smith family.
The farm boasts sheep, horses, donkeys, pigeons, geese and a bluebird trail with 21 birdhouses.
The shepherds on the sheep farm are Scott Smith and his daughter Mattie, a schoolteacher at Midway Elementary. Scott, who works as a family physician in Alum Creek during the day, said he got into sheep farming because there is something to do year-round.
“I don’t like sitting around,” Scott said. “It’s husbandry in the dark season. January, February there’s nothing going on.”
The farm features two breeds of sheep — Border Cheviot and Southdown. Both breeds are known for their meat and fleece.
The Border Cheviot, also known as the South Country Cheviot, is a breed of domesticated sheep from the UK. It is native to the Cheviot Hills between Scotland and England. Scott said the story goes that the breed developed from sheep that swam ashore from shipwrecked Spanish ships that fled northward after the defeat of the Armada.
According to the Livestock Conservatory, Southdown is historically one of the most important of the British breeds of sheep, valued for fleece, meat, and for improvement of other breeds. The Southdown breed is the oldest of the “down” sheep.
“The Southdown are a lot friendlier that the Border Cheviot,” Mattie said. “A lot more docile.”
Scott and Mattie run a commercial lamb operation, raising lambs to ship all across the country.
The two also enter their flock into the West Virginia State Fair and have received multiple blue ribbons over the years. Mattie said they began going when she was five years old.
“We compete in the purebred classes,” Scott said.
Scott said one thing that is not talked about enough are the challenges in raising sheep. He said he has seen first-hand on multiple occasions how easy it is for sheep to get into accidents doing everyday activities. One such accident had occurred the day of this interview.
“She came home from teaching school all day, I came home from the doctor’s office seeing patients,” Scott said. “A ewe lamb being kept for next year had hung itself in the bars of that hay feeder. Nobody talks about that. Nobody talks about how many dead lambs they throw on the manure pile because they didn’t make it. They talk about how many lambs were born. There’s a dark side.”
Scott said he talks about these difficult matters with people because he wants them to understand what farming is really like. He said these issues are not discussed enough and subject often shied away from, but they need not be taboo in the farming community.
“Nobody wants to talk about the dark side,” Scott said. “It’s always just clean white lambs laying in a field of dandelions. But that’s not the truth of it.”
Scott also advocates for more agriculture operations in southern West Virginia, and especially in Lincoln County.
“My wife is a principal at Lincoln County High School,” Scott said. “There is an AG program there, and we want them to do all they can but there’s no county fair.”
Scott’s father, Loren Smith, is also a strong advocate in the community for agriculture.
“I feel agriculture is one of the primary things for the future of Lincoln County,” Loren said. “We desperately are pushing for that.”