Aimee McGrady, front row, second from left, was awarded Lincoln County Teacher of the Year. In the front row, from left, are Superintendent Jeff Kelley, McGrady, Hamlin PK-8 principal Lori Huffman, and Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield. In the second row, from left, are BOE members Fred Curry, Rodney Cummings, Dana Snyder, Rodney Baker, and Steve Priestly.
Rodney Adkins, front row, second from left, was awarded Lincoln County Service Personnel of the Year. In the front row, from left, are Superintendent Jeff Kelley, Adkins, Hamlin PK-8 principal Lori Huffman, and Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield. In the second row, from left, are BOE members Fred Curry, Rodney Cummings, Dana Snyder, Rodney Baker, and Steve Priestly.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
1 of 2
Aimee McGrady, front row, second from left, was awarded Lincoln County Teacher of the Year. In the front row, from left, are Superintendent Jeff Kelley, McGrady, Hamlin PK-8 principal Lori Huffman, and Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield. In the second row, from left, are BOE members Fred Curry, Rodney Cummings, Dana Snyder, Rodney Baker, and Steve Priestly.
Photos by Roger Adkins | Lincoln Journal
Rodney Adkins, front row, second from left, was awarded Lincoln County Service Personnel of the Year. In the front row, from left, are Superintendent Jeff Kelley, Adkins, Hamlin PK-8 principal Lori Huffman, and Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield. In the second row, from left, are BOE members Fred Curry, Rodney Cummings, Dana Snyder, Rodney Baker, and Steve Priestly.
HAMLIN — Two employees at Hamlin PK-8 have been awarded the county’s highest honors for educators.
Aimee McGrady has been named teacher of the year and Rodney Adkins has been named service personnel member of the year by Lincoln County Schools and the Lincoln County Board of Education. The awards were presented last Tuesday during a board meeting at the central offices.
Board President Steve Priestley said the county is fortunate to have employees like McGrady and Adkins.
“We want to thank you for everything you do. You represent your peers. We have a lot of good teachers and service personnel who do great things every day, and you two are leading the charge this year,” Priestley said.
McGrady is a Lincoln County native. She grew up in Griffithsville and attended Duval High School. She and her husband, Walt, and two children, Jackson and Lydia, reside in Sweetland, Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield said.
McGrady attended Marshall University, where she earned a bachelor of arts in elementary education and early childhood education. She went on to earn a master’s degree in reading education from Marshall University. She obtained a National Board Certification in 2020.
McGrady said she loves her job and always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She enjoys getting to know each of her students and building on their individual strengths and talents.
“It’s an amazing place to work. We’re all just a family here and I work with some amazing teachers,” McGrady said.
She hopes to motivate her students to reach levels higher than they imagine they can. She hopes to make a positive impact on everyone around her.
Adkins has been a custodian in Lincoln County for four years. He has worked as a custodian at Hamlin PK-8 for the last three years.
Adkins grew up in Hamlin and graduated from Hamlin High School. Before working for Lincoln County Schools, Rodney worked at Blenko Glass in Milton.
He said his favorite part of his job is getting to interact with the students every day, especially during their lunch.
“Hamlin PK-8 is a great place to work. It’s not even like going to work,” Adkins said.
Rodney is a dedicated employee and goes above and beyond his daily duties, Brumfield said.
“He is always ready to lend a helping hand with a smile on his face. The staff and students enjoy Rodney being a part of the Bobcat family,” Brumfield said.