Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

wv capitol BLOX.jpg
Buy Now

West Virginia State Capitol is pictured. The unofficial results of Tuesday’s election show a 30-4 margin of Republicans to Democrats in the state Senate and an 88-12 margin of GOP delegates to Democrats. But voters rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have given the Legislature more power over tax, judicial and education policies. Voters also shot down an amendment that would have allowed churches to incorporate.

 File photo | HD Media

CHARLESTON — The 2024 general election is almost two years out, but the race to become the 37th governor of West Virginia is already well underway.

Three Republican state office holders — House of Delegates Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha; Secretary of State Mac Warner; and state Auditor J.B. McCuskey — either announced the start of their campaigns or that they were considering campaigning for the office in separate statements Tuesday.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Recommended for you