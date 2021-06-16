MADISON — A man who escaped from Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Detention Center officers in June 2020 in what investigators identified as part of an elaborate plot to free him pleaded guilty in Boone County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Dominick J. McClung, who will turn 19 in the coming weeks, pleaded guilty to escape from a Division of Juvenile Services facility in the courtroom of Judge William Thompson.
McClung is serving a life sentence from Wood County for the first-degree murder of Karen Yeager, 68, of Parkersburg, in the fall of 2019. He was 17 at the time.
Thompson gave the maximum sentence of five years, which will run concurrently with the life sentence.
Represented by public defender Troy D. Adams, McClung sat quietly — with devil horn tattoos on his forehead — during the proceeding as Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker, Chief Deputy Mark Abbott and additional staff provided heightened security because of McClung’s documented history of flight.
The teenager led multiple agencies on a chase last year that ended in the Long Branch area, where he was captured.
“He is a convicted murderer and has escaped from custody at least two times from other agencies,” Barker said. “Not only is he a flight risk, but a safety concern as well. We were taking no chances with him.”
According to the criminal complaint prepared by the West Virginia State Police, two correctional officers “conspired with McClung with the escape.”
Former correctional officers Larissa Mackall, of Horse Creek, and Alexanderia Shelby, of Big Harts Creek, faced felony charges of conspiracy and escape from a division of juvenile services in relation to the incident involving McClung.
As previously reported by the CVN, the complaint stated that both women told the investigators that the plan was for McClung to escape during transport and make his way to a gas station in the Harts area of Lincoln County. The complaint stated that the plan was for Shelby to pick McClung up at the gas station and take him home for the night.
On the day of the escape, the report states, McClung intentionally injured himself so he would need to be medically transported. It continues to say that, while McClung was being prepared for transport, Mackall left her post at the center and met with the inmate.
The complaint additionally stated that Mackall advised Shelby that McClung had winked and made a head gesture that signaled the plan was in place.
Shelby was convicted of misdemeanor conspiracy and given 36 months of probation coupled with community service as part of a plea agreement with then prosecutor Keith Randolph, which also included a fine and court costs, according to court records.
That agreement, acquired by the CVN, required Shelby to provide truthful testimony against any co-defendant if called upon.
Additionally, as part of a plea agreement with current prosecutor Donna Taylor, Mackall received two years of supervised probation and community service for her involvement, which included pleading guilty to misdemeanor permitting escape. She was responsible for a fine and court costs, according to court records.
That agreement, acquired by the CVN, required Mackall to provide truthful testimony and provide a statement to a detective in Wood County regarding McClung’s trial in March 2021.
“The main thing for me was that she had to agree to testify at the trial and she had to provide a debrief to the detective in Wood County as well,” Prosecutor Taylor said. “I don’t know if they did that or not in Wood County, but it was part of the agreement for Mackall.”
In his courtroom on Wednesday, Thompson asked McClung directly about the day of the escape.
“Did you have any help or assistance?”
McClung replied, “No.”
“You did this by yourself?”
McClung said, “Yes sir.”
Thompson replied, “Interesting.”
Taylor offered a statement regarding the conclusion of the case.
“I feel like justice was served,” she said. “I’m hoping that it assists in him staying in prison the rest of his life. That is the only thing that will bring any justice to the true victim of this crime, Karen Yeager.”
She added, “They (Yeager’s family) are the ones who have to live with the fact that he did this to their mother and I hope that when the parole board looks at this — even though he is young — they look at this and know he isn’t the type of person who should be out in society.”