Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Two brothers — a former magistrate and a former Huntington City Council member — testified Wednesday about their involvement in a 2019 shooting.

“When that shot went off, I was overwhelmed with emotions. … I just froze,” former Cabell County magistrate Johnny McCallister testified during the trial of his brother, Tom. “It was a devastating thing that happened.”

Recommended for you