HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s City Council is considering a resolution allocating $1.5 million in funding to the renovations of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.

During a meeting of the City Council’s Finance Committee last week, council members discussed approving a payment of $500,000 to The Keith-Albee for its capital improvements plan, with later installments possibly coming in the future years.

