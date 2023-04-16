Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University sorority Alpha Xi Delta will host the 70th Strawberry Breakfast on Thursday to raise funds for two national nonprofits that focus on assisting youth experiencing homelessness or foster care.

From 7-11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, the sorority will sell its homemade strawberry butter and offer dine-in meals at its sorority house in Huntington, to-go meals and meals delivered by its sisters to Huntington businesses and individuals on Marshall’s campus, said Hannah Perry, philanthropy vice president for Alpha Xi Delta. All proceeds from the Strawberry Breakfast will go to the national nonprofits and key impact organizations for Alpha Xi Delta, StandUp for Kids and FosterClub, Perry said.

