BLOX Marshall University.jpg
File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — After Marshall’s Title IX office was the center of controversy last fall, a new coordinator and former investigator for the department is at the helm.

In November 2022, an article published by USA Today detailed how Marshall student Joseph Chase Hardin could remain on campus after being accused of rape by a student. Hardin later assaulted another student before the university expelled him. Hardin was later convicted of two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

