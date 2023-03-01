During the protests last fall, Smith reminded students that the work of the Title IX office continues to go on uninterrupted, with the former attorney and Title IX investigator Jessica Rhodes as interim coordinator.
HUNTINGTON — After Marshall’s Title IX office was the center of controversy last fall, a new coordinator and former investigator for the department is at the helm.
In November 2022, an article published by USA Today detailed how Marshall student Joseph Chase Hardin could remain on campus after being accused of rape by a student. Hardin later assaulted another student before the university expelled him. Hardin was later convicted of two counts of second-degree sexual assault.
The details in the article led to protests on campus during the week of Thanksgiving. University President Brad D. Smith met with those who gathered to demonstrate and then formed a Title IX task force with students, faculty and staff members, who will give their final report of recommendations to Smith next Wednesday.
During the protests last fall, Smith reminded students that the work of the Title IX office continues to go on uninterrupted, with the former attorney and Title IX investigator Jessica Rhodes as interim coordinator. At the beginning of February, it was announced that Rhodes would be Title IX coordinator.
“It’s new stuff. I certainly know the investigative side, which I’m still doing part of that as well. So that stuff, I have a clear understanding. But there’s some working with resources — making those available to people, and academic commendations, and things that the coordinators are supposed to work with. And I’m learning how to do that and reaching out to people. I’ve had great responses from staff and faculty in regard to those. And that’s part of the training I want to do,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes is implementing campus-wide training programs that will enable students and university employees to better understand their role in Title IX.
Even something as simple as finding the Title IX office is something Rhodes is improving after students said they didn’t know where the office was and had trouble finding it.
Outside of areas of improvement Rhodes can control, she hopes updated federal regulations will be announced in May, which would update guidance for the university.
Rhodes said the job of the Title IX office is to help students come forward and connect them with resources and find facts, not to make judgments. The process can often frustrate students looking for a university that takes their side, while the university is often bound by federal regulations on how it can approach these cases.
“It’s a hard process for people to go through. But we are there to provide support and resources for the complainants that go through this. And we’ll help them through the process as much as we can. We’ll help the respondents through the process, but again, it’s not up to me to make that decision. It’s just to help them through the process. And we’re going to follow the regulations,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes has also been working with the Title IX task force as well as the women’s and gender center on explaining the different processes cases can take. Currently, under regulation from 2020, the university has two separate policies for cases of sexual assault, one within Title IX for those that happen on campus and another for those that occur within the Office of Student Conduct. Rhodes says the process within each office is similar, but the complications of the system can be lost trying to reach the public.
Rhodes looks forward to the Title IX office returning to full strength with a new case manager starting Monday. The department was designed to have three positions but has only had Rhodes since her promotion.