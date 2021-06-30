Marshall University’s John Deaver Drinko Academy for American Political Institutions and Civic Culture has announced its 2021 inaugural cohort of ACTA scholars, according to a news release and the local winners are:
Culloden: Erica Burns, Katie Sublett, Cheyenne Thomas.
Salt Rock: Tim Beckett.
“ACTA scholars complete a set of additional course requirements providing advanced preparations for the responsibilities of informed and engaged citizenship, for effective communications and competition within the global marketplace and for skilled and creative problem solving to address our future challenges,” said Drinko Academy Executive Dir., Dr. Montserrat Miller.
“Three of the seven courses needed for ACTA Scholar eligibility are already built into Marshall’s core curriculum and two more are included in College of Liberal Arts requirements. But only a few majors require U.S. government, U.S. history or any introductory economics courses. The new National Society of ACTA Scholars chapter at Marshall will encourage more students to take such courses, along with literature and foreign language classes.”
The National Society of ACTA Scholars was founded in 2020 by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, a Washington, D.C. based nonprofit that promotes rigorous studies in the arts and sciences, and advocates for the study of civics at the college level. MU is one of several institutions of higher education establishing chapters in the second year of the honorary society’s existence.
Students qualifying as 2021 MU ACTA Scholars will graduate with majors in more than a dozen academic disciplines.