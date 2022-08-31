Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has kicked off an initiative to build a stronger and more inclusive community.

The three-year initiative, dubbed “Building a Stronger and More Inclusive Community,” is part of Marshall’s accreditation process by the Higher Learning Commission through its Open Pathways Accreditation Model.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Recommended for you