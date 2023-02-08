Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Artists Series is celebrating Black History Month with a concert and documentary showing by West Virginia’s First Lady of Soul Lady D.

Lady D is not only an accomplished soul, pop, reggae and blues singer who hails from Beckley, West Virginia, but she is also a music historian who brings to life the stories of Black entertainers in a multitude of ways.

Recommended for you