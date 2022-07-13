ALKOL: Caroline Grace Elkins, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
ALUM CREEK: Trevor Austin Thewes, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Magna Cum Laude.
BRANCHLAND: Victoria LeeAnn Bates, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Derek Wade Chandler, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Emilee Brooke Clay, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Taylor Dawn Cooper, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Emma Rebecca Kish, Bachelor of Science; Alexis Danielle Ross, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Rebecca S. Tomblin, Bachelor of Arts.
GRIFFITHSVILLE: Mallory Josephine Rane Stanley, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude.
HAMLIN: Alison Paige Adkins, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Robert Wade Sullivan, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Brenna Taylor White, Master of Arts.
HARTS: Megan Virginia Aldridge, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Taylor Lynn Manns, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Emily Michelle Triplett, Associate in Nursing, Associate High Honors; Kayla Marie Young, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
RANGER: Rebecca D. Lambert, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Brianna Nicole Nelson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Ashleigh Danielle Tomblin, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude.
SOD: Amber Lee Atkins, Associate in Nursing; Allison Marlene Belcher, Master of Arts; Rebecca Dawn Bishop, Master of Arts; Jeremy Clay Laster, Master of Science.
SUMERCO: Brianna Gail Priestley, Bachelor of Arts.
WEST HAMLIN: Katelyn Nicole Flowers, Associate in Nursing; Lillian Margaret Lucas, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Alley Beth Midkiff, Associate in Nursing; Rachel Renee Pennington, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Kendra Kathleen Pullen, Master of Arts; Diana Renee Schroeder, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Joshua David Shimp, Master of Arts; Madyson Paige Stacy, Associate in Nursing; Heather Nichole Watts, Associate in Nursing.