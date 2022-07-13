Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — More than 1,300 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in May 2022.

Area graduates’ name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), are listed below.

The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/news/graduates-for-may-2022/.

ALKOL: Caroline Grace Elkins, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.

ALUM CREEK: Trevor Austin Thewes, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Magna Cum Laude.

BRANCHLAND: Victoria LeeAnn Bates, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Derek Wade Chandler, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Emilee Brooke Clay, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Taylor Dawn Cooper, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Emma Rebecca Kish, Bachelor of Science; Alexis Danielle Ross, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Rebecca S. Tomblin, Bachelor of Arts.

GRIFFITHSVILLE: Mallory Josephine Rane Stanley, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude.

HAMLIN: Alison Paige Adkins, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Robert Wade Sullivan, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Brenna Taylor White, Master of Arts.

HARTS: Megan Virginia Aldridge, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Taylor Lynn Manns, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Emily Michelle Triplett, Associate in Nursing, Associate High Honors; Kayla Marie Young, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.

RANGER: Rebecca D. Lambert, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Brianna Nicole Nelson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Ashleigh Danielle Tomblin, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude.

SOD: Amber Lee Atkins, Associate in Nursing; Allison Marlene Belcher, Master of Arts; Rebecca Dawn Bishop, Master of Arts; Jeremy Clay Laster, Master of Science.

SUMERCO: Brianna Gail Priestley, Bachelor of Arts.

WEST HAMLIN: Katelyn Nicole Flowers, Associate in Nursing; Lillian Margaret Lucas, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Alley Beth Midkiff, Associate in Nursing; Rachel Renee Pennington, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Kendra Kathleen Pullen, Master of Arts; Diana Renee Schroeder, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Joshua David Shimp, Master of Arts; Madyson Paige Stacy, Associate in Nursing; Heather Nichole Watts, Associate in Nursing.

YAWKEY: Kellie Smith, Master of Science.

