HUNTINGTON — More than 1,500 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in May 2021.
Area graduates’ name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), are listed below.
The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/news/graduates-for-may-2021/.
ALKOL: Kelsey Shea Adkins, Bachelor of Arts.
ALUM CREEK: Logan Allen Christian, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.
BRANCHLAND: Amanda Lynn Lawson, Master of Arts; Karin Adella Neace, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jessica Ann Roberts, Master of Arts.
GRIFFITHSVILLE: Christina Katherine Callison, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Savannah Rose Phelps, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.
HAMLIN: Faith Alexandria Huffman, Associate in Nursing; Lydia Carol Roberts, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.
RANGER: Zachary D. Hill, Bachelor of Science; Kaylin Noelle Nelson, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
SOD: Nikida Beth Aldridge, Regents Bachelor of Arts.
SUMERCO: Hannah Elisabeth Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude.
WEST HAMLIN: Gavin Blake Adkins, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Haley Nicole Baker, Bachelor of Business Administration; Evelina Starr Butcher, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jonina Michelle Clay, Master of Science; Frances Ann McComas, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Charles David Walker, Bachelor of Arts.
YAWKEY: Emily Alice Brumfield, Education Specialist Degree.