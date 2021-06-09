HUNTINGTON — Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick is stepping down after 12 years of leading the Thundering Herd’s athletic department, he confirmed Friday afternoon.
Hamrick, whose contract expires June 30, said he will transition to a new role as special assistant to university President Jerome Gilbert.
“The last 12 years have been some of the best years of my life, and I want to thank everyone who has helped make that possible,” Hamrick said. “It’s always such an honor to serve your university, especially as the director of athletics.”
Hamrick’s emphasis in his new fundraising role within the President’s Office will be on getting Marshall University an on-campus baseball stadium.
Jeff O’Malley, who is Marshall’s associate athletic director and chief of staff, will be the interim athletic director, according to a news release from the university.
O’Malley takes over for Hamrick with 19 years worth of experience as associate director and chief of staff for Marshall’s athletic department. O’Malley oversees Marshall’s men’s basketball, men’s soccer, men’s golf and baseball programs, while leading the academic and compliance offices as well.