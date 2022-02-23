Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt and Chef Paul Smith kicked off the 2022 Mountain State Maple Days with a ceremonial tree tapping on Saturday at Ronk Family Maple Farm in Lincoln County. Paul Ronk is the current West Virginia Maple Syrup Producer’s Association (WVMSPA) president and Chef Paul represented Gov. Jim Justice’s newly launched Chef Ambassador program.

Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.

Recommended for you