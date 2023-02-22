Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — A representative from Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) office recently met with local seniors to share information about the Inflation Reduction Act.

Manchin’s Senior Advisor Mike Browning spoke with seniors and staff at the Lincoln County Opportunity Company in Hamlin last Tuesday to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act that was signed into law in August 2022.

Recommended for you