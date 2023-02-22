HAMLIN — A representative from Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) office recently met with local seniors to share information about the Inflation Reduction Act.
Manchin’s Senior Advisor Mike Browning spoke with seniors and staff at the Lincoln County Opportunity Company in Hamlin last Tuesday to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act that was signed into law in August 2022.
Representatives from Manchin’s offices were visiting senior centers in each of the 55 counties to discuss new legislation that will help with seniors’ medical costs. These changes will be phased in over the next three years.
Manchin’s representatives were letting seniors across the state know about new policies made possible by the act, including capping out of pocket Medicare costs to $2,000 a year, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, capping the price of insulin at $35 a month and providing free vaccines for senior citizens under Medicare — including COVID and shingles vaccines.
Other benefits of the act include extending tax credits that make health care more affordable for people who buy insurance on the individual marketplace through 2025, penalizing drug companies for price hikes on seniors, increasing help for low-income seniors by giving all qualifying Medicare beneficiaries the full low-income subsidy under Medicare Part D and stabilizing Part D premiums in Medicare.
“Throughout my career in public service, I have learned firsthand that the wisdom of our senior West Virginians makes our communities stronger,” Manchin said in a release. “I have always believed that, after a lifetime of hard work, seniors deserve to retire with dignity and peace of mind.”
Manchin said the act is critical during a time when so many are facing financial strife.
“As we all know, our nation faces a serious debt crisis, and I am committed to working with my colleagues to find a commonsense pathway toward addressing our long-term spending problems,” Manchin said in a release. “That said, I have been proud to lead the charge in Washington to ensure Medicare and Social Security are never cut off and are off the table in the debt limit discussions. Please know that I will never, ever vote to cut Medicare or Social Security. West Virginians keep their word and honor their commitments to one another. I am committed to protecting seniors by making good on the promises we have made to them.”