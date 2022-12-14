Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Energy permitting reform measures proposed by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., embraced by Mountain Valley Pipeline proponents and opposed by environmental justice advocates again have been excluded from a larger legislative package.

Manchin had tried to push through provisions that would mandate expedited approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and shorten environmental review timelines for project approvals.

