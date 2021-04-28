ALKOL — An Alkol man is facing multiple charges after an incident April 15, according to a criminal complaint.
Trooper T.A. Chaffin, Cpl. G.S. Walter and Trooper R.A. Evick of the West Virginia State Police reportedly responded to a call late Thursday night to shots being fired in the Alkol area.
According to the complaint, officers were informed that the victim arrived at a neighboring residence to discuss an argument with another woman. The officers were also notified that James Smith, 26 of Alkol, had allegedly discharged a firearm into the air in an attempt to get the victim to leave the residence.
At approximately 12:15 a.m. Friday, April 16, the officers reportedly arrived on the scene and made contact with the three individuals involved. The complaint states that the woman who was approached told officers the victim had came to the residence and was “yelling at her and insulting her,”
This woman then stated she returned inside of her residence to “avoid conflict,” according to the report.
Police then report the victim described the accused as the individual who came out of the residence with a rifle before firing a shot into the air. The victim also stated the accused approached her and struck her in the head with the firearm, according to the complaint. Police note in the report that a large knot could be seen on the victim’s head.
The victim also had a video of the incident, according to the complaint, and officers report that the accused admitted to firing the shot into the air in an attempt to get the victim to leave the residence.
Smith was charged with wanton endangerment and battery. He posted a $10,000, 10 percent cash surety bond.